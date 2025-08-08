Rockies Pitching Prospect Acquired From Yankees for Ryan McMahon Is Dominating
Since their inception, the Colorado Rockies have constantly been on the lookout for some pitching help.
Coors Field is a brutal place for anyone on the mound to succeed, which leads to free agents avoiding the franchise like the plague.
The only way for the Rockies to get pitching is to acquire established players via trade or develop youngsters in the minor leagues.
There hasn’t been much success in either regard recently, but they are hoping that changes in the near future will come with some of the additions that were made ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
One of the players who has generated a good amount of optimism in his short time with the franchise is left-hadned pitcher Griffin Herring.
A sixth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU, he was acquired by Colorado from the New York Yankees, along with right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz, in exchange for homegrown star third baseman Ryan McMahon.
It was certainly tough to say goodbye to a long-tenured player such as McMahon, who has been productive throughout his career with the team and was an All-Star in 2024.
But, it was a necessary move so that the Rockies can start building things back up and head in the right direction.
Griffin Herring continuing dominance with Rockies
The pain of trading away a homegrown star will also disipate if Herring continues performing as well as he has in 2025 and starts rapidly climbing the minor league system.
He dominated with the Yankees at Single-A Tampa with a 1.21 ERA across 44.2 innings, registering 58 strikeouts compared to 16 walks.
That earned Herring a promotion to High-A Hudson Valley, where he continued pitching at a high level.
Across another 44.2 innings, he had 44 strikeouts and a strong 2.22 ERA before being traded to Colorado.
Herring has not slowed down, being placed at High-A Spokane, throwing another gem in his most recent outing.
On Thursday, Aug. 7, he took the mound for the Indians had threw four shutout innings, striking out five along the way.
It was a solid bounce back for Herring, who threw only three innings in his debut with the team and allowed two earned runs with four strikeouts.
He has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the minor leagues in 2025 with his 1.78 ERA across 96.1 innings with 111 strikeouts and a sterling 1.017 WHIP.
A promotion to Double-A to finish out the campaign could certainly be in his future, with how well he has been throwing all year.
