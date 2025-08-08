Rockies Pitching Prospect Acquired From Yankees for Ryan McMahon Is Dominating

Griffin Herring's dominant season continues, this time spinning a scoreless start (4 IP, 5 K) for the High-A @spokaneindians 💥



Acquired by the @Rockies in the Ryan McMahon deal, the 2024 sixth-rounder ranks in the top 10 in the Minors with a 1.78 ERA: pic.twitter.com/GE66V0aIom