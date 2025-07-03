Rockies Announce Changes to Pitching Staff, Shaking Up the Bullpen
The Colorado Rockies have been busy shaking up their roster early in July.
The other day, they made some changes to their positional players, recalling outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez from Triple-A Albuquerque and purchasing the contract of veteran catcher Austin Nola.
To make room on the roster, outfielder Sam Hilliard was designated for assignment.
Today, they announced some more changes to the roster, this time to the pitching staff.
Right-handed pitcher Zach Agnos has been recalled to the Major League team from Triple-A Albuquerque, according to Rockies Club Information on X.
He has already spent a good amount of time with the Rockies this year, making 20 appearances thus far.
A 10th-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Agnos has a 5.48 ERA across 21.1 innings. He has only 12 strikeouts, but has saved four games for the club.
The lack of strikeouts is certainly surprising, since he has an 11.2 K/9 ratio in the minor leagues.
He performed well during his time at Triple-A with a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings with 14 strikeouts.
In a corresponding move to make room for Agnos on the roster, Colorado has decided to option Angel Chivilli back to Triple-A.
He had made 25 appearances thus far for the Rockies, pitching 35 innings with a 5.91 ERA and -0.2 bWAR.
Chivilli was excellent in the minor leagues in 2024 between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuqurque but has yet to be able to produce at the same level in the Major Leagues.
Turning only 23 years old later in July, there is still plenty of time for him to develop into a useful piece in the Big Leagues.
