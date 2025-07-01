Rockies Announce Several Roster Changes Including Two Big League Promotions
The Colorado Rockies announced multiple changes to their roster to kick off July, with multiple new faces joining the Big League club.
As shared by Rockies Club Information on X, the team shared several transactions, including two players being brought up to the Major Leagues.
Yanquiel Fernandez, who was a top 100 prospect in baseball heading into the 2024 campaign, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
He has yet to take an at-bat in the Big Leagues, but earned this promotion by producing a .284/.347/.502 slash line with 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 39 RBI.
Only 22 years old, the future is bright for Fernandez.
Joining him in the Major Leagues is veteran catcher Austin Nola.
He has not appeared in an MLB game since 2023 with the San Diego Padres, when he produced an underwhelming OPS+ of 28 and -0.6 bWAR with a .146/.260/.192 slash line.
Nola spent part of the 2024 season in the minor league system of the Kansas City Royals and played in 29 games with the Rockies Triple-A affiliate before having his contract purchased.
He was excellent at Albequerque with a .347/.411/.474 slash line, hitting one home run with seven doubles and one triple, knocking in 19 runs.
To make room for Fernandez and Nola on the roster, Colorado optioned catcher Braxton Fulford to Triple-A.
Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon, who had been on the 15-day injured list, was reinstated and immediatly optioned to Triple-A as well.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Nola, the Rockies designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment.
Hilliard appeared in 20 games for Colorado in 2025, but wasn’t overly productive with a -0.2 bWAR. He did have an OPS+ of 99 in a small sample size of 61 plate appearances.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.