Rockies Find Redemption Against Diamondbacks After Recent Sweep
The Colorado Rockies are in one of their best stretches of the year with back-to-back series victories, including a four-game stretch with the Arizona Diamondbacks who had swept them the week prior in Arizona.
This time it was the Rockies turn to host them at Coors Field. After dropping game one against the Diamondbacks, Colorado went on to win three straight and secure the series.
The Rockies were able to take this series after surprisingly good outings from their pitching staffs, especially the bullpen, along with solid all-around displays of offense through the final three games.
Consistent Efforts Throughout the Pitching Staff
Game one was an 8-2 loss and not one of the better pitching outings from the Rockies staff. Colorado bounced back from that outing to hold the Diamondbacks to three runs in game two. Rockies pitcher Tanner Gordon allowed all three, but he finished full innings and struck out two before he stepped off the mound. The bullpen held Arizona scoreless for the final four innings.
Jimmy Herget and Victor Vodnik have been solid out of the bullpen all season and they came through in the second game. The pair pitched scoreless innings each time they took the mound the rest of the series.
Gordon wasn't the only starter who was able to finish five innings for a win. Antonio Senzatela did so in the final game of the series. He held the Diamondbacks scoreless and struck out two. His start was a big part of their win and the series victory.
Battle of the Bats in Game Three
It turned into an offensive battle in game three that the Rockies ended up taking, 10-7, led by Brenton Doyle who went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run. But he wasn't the only one who had a great game to help lead the team to victory. Tyler Freeman went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and three RBI on the day.
The Rockies were down 7-2 going into the seventh inning. They then went on to score eight unanswered runs to take the win. Things were still looking shaky going into the eighth when the Rockies found themselves down four scores. But combined efforts brought them back starting with Doyle's double to kickstart it. Freeman's 434 foot two-run homer would be the eventual nail in the Diamondbacks' coffin.
It was nice to see names show up for the squad that weren't Mickey Moniak or Hunter Goodman. If the squad keeps playing like this they are bound to stay on the right side of history and avoid having the worst-record in the history of baseball.