Rockies Given Surprising Grade for Their Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees
It had to happen, but there were still some people surprised when the Colorado Rockies actually pulled the trigger on trading homegrown star third baseman, Ryan McMahon, ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
His name has been featured in the rumor mill for years, but the Rockies held off on moving him.
On pace for a historically poor season and in desperate need of a reset, Colorado decided to finally trade McMahon.
He was sent to the New York Yankees, going from the cellar of the National League West right into the playoff race in the American League.
This is a huge addition for a Yankees team that has had a massive void at third base all year. The combination of former Rockies star DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza and Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been rough.
By acquiring McMahon, who is a stellar defender at the hot corner, Chisholm can move to second base, where he is much more comfortable.
While the deal was a highly regarded one for New York, how did people feel about it from Colorado’s perspective?
One analyst who thought the Yankees came out ahead of the Rockies is David Schoenfield of ESPN.
He gave New York a grade of “B” for deal, while Colorado received only a “C” mark.
In exchange for McMahon, the Rockies received two young pitchers: right-hander Griffin Herring and left-hander Josh Grosz.
Herring, a sixth-round pick in 2024 out of LSU, has done excellently thus far in his transition from being a relief pitcher into being a starter.
But there are some concerns about the additions of both Herring and Grosz, as these are wild card additions for Colorado.
“The biggest issue is these are two pitchers who haven't performed above Single-A and don't necessarily have elite stuff. The stat lines look good, but the next step to Double-A will be a big test to see how Herring's fastball plays against better competition and whether Grosz can improve his command,” Schoenfield wrote.
Pitching is something the Rockies are always going to be on the lookout for, so acquiring players, even in the lower minor leagues who require development, are worthwhile additions to make.
The arsenals may not be elite right now, but there is something to work with when it comes to Herring and Grosz.
Can the Rockies get the most out of their development is the biggest question.
