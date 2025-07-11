Rockies’ Pitching Staff Could Go Down as Worst in MLB History
The Colorado Rockies are currently in the middle of what is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons any team has endured in baseball history.
They currently hold a league-worst 21-72 record, and are on pace to post the worst winning percentage in modern MLB history come season's end.
By pretty much every single metric and measurement available, this Colorado team has reached levels of futility almost unheard of, and the pitching staff in particular has been the crowning jewel for a team mired in disappointment.
It's really not an understatement to say that the Rockies pitching has been the worst in all of baseball this year by a pretty significant margin, and could also end up being the worst ever when it's all said and done.
They rank dead last among all MLB teams in ERA (5.66), WHIP (1.58), batting average allowed (.295) and strike outs (612),
The few major statistical categories they don't rank dead last in, they are either bottom three or bottom five, and their best starting pitcher this season in terms of ERA has been Kyle Freeland, who currently boasts an awful 5.44 mark across the 17 starts he's made thus far.
The bullpen has been slightly better, only holding a 4.90 ERA as a group, but most of that falls on the only solid everyday reliever the team has been able to trot in, Jake Bird, who is more than likely to be traded at the end of this month.
Colorado has certainly been abysmal at the plate as well, but the main reason they are currently on track to be the worst team in baseball history has most certainly been the pitching.
The offense has shown some life for the Rockies at times, even if the overall production has still been subpar. The pitching, on the other hand, has looked just as bad all year long and has actually gotten worse if anything.
If Colorado does ultimately end up setting the record for the most losses in baseball history this season, then the bulk of the blame will have to fall on the group of guys that took the mound each and every game.
