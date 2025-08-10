Rockies Infield Prospect Kyle Karros Made Remarkable Strides to Reach MLB
Given the current state of the Colorado Rockies, all of their focus down the stretch of the 2025 MLB regular season will be on figuring out who can be a part of their core moving forward.
Developing young players is the No. 1 priority for the franchise with a lengthy rebuild ahead. There is a lot of work to do, seeing as the Rockies are on pace to break the single-season record for losses of 121, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year.
One of the players whom Colorado has to be thrilled about this year is Kyle Karros.
A corner infielder selceted in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of UCLA, he was a sought after prospect because of the approach he takes at the plate and the pedigree he possesses as the son of Eric Karros, who spent 14 seasons as a Major Leaguer.
He saw up close and personal what it takes to be a professional and how to carry himself. It has certainly helped him ascend to where he is right now, making his MLB debut on Aug. 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Karros wasted no time showcasing his talent, going 1-for-3 and knocking in the Rockies’ only run of the evening.
His ascension through the minor league system was truly impressive, starting in Rookie Ball and making it to Single-A Fresno in his first taste of professional baseball in 2023.
Kyle Karros has been Rockies biggest breakout prospect
In 2024, he spent the entire campaign at High-A Spokane with a .311/.390/.485 slash line, showcasing a remarkable improvement in the power department with 15 home runs and 33 doubles.
During his entire collegiate career, Karros had only 14 home runs and 25 doubles in 624 plate appearances.
This year, he did some work at Arizona Complex League to start out before moving to Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.
He played 75 games at those three levels with a .301/.398/.476 slash line was produced with six home runs, 23 doubles, three triples and 23 RBI to go along with seven stolen bases.
The power increase has been impressive from his college days and it could certainly be sustainable as he continues developing.
That was enough to earn Karros the promotion to the Majors, where he is looking to cement his case as the third baseman of the future for Colorado.
The skill set is certainly there for him to lock down that spot and become a part of the long-term plan for the Rockies infield.
