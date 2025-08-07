Jared Thomas Slugging Like Rockies’ Next Potential Outfield Star
The Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate in Hartford is stocked with some of the best talent in its entire system.
Nine of the Rockies Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, are with the Yard Goats. That includes last year’s first-round pick, former Georgia slugger Charlie Condon. He is the system’s No. 1 prospect.
Not far behind him is Jared Thomas, who is ranked No. 7. The way he’s played lately he could be due to move up the prospect rankings — and the Rockies’ minor league system.
More News: Rockies Send Veteran Infielder to Injured List and Recall Adael Amador
Jared Thomas’ Recent Production Surge
Thomas has been batting well all season. But last week earned him a spot on Baseball America’s (subscription required) hot sheet, devoted to the Top 20 prospects for the week of July 28-Aug. 3.
He was just incredible in the week-long series. He slashed .476/.542/.762 with two home runs and five RBI. He also scored eight runs, walked three times and struck out five times. He stole three bases in three attempts.
What’s impressive is that he’s only been with Hartford for a little over a month after being promoted from High-A Spokane on July 1. His numbers have held steady since the promotion.
More News: Rockies Claim Another Woeful Franchise Record Against Blue Jays
In his first 16 games with Hartford, he slashed .310/.375/.500 with three home runs and six RBI.
In 73 games with Spokane, he slashed .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI.
Combined he has slashed .327/.419/.496 in 89 games with 14 home runs and 51 RBI.
More News: Rockies Applauded for Adjusting Game Plan and Handling of MLB Trade Deadline
Remarkably, this is his first full professional season. He played just eight games to end last year at Class-A Fresno in the California League.
Colorado knew it was getting a prospect with power potential along with a solid collegiate slash line. He showed a glimpse of it with his .333 batting average at Fresno.
Jared Thomas Before the Rockies
Thomas had two productive seasons with the Texas Longhorns before he was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft.
Last season he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a huge jump over his 2023 season.
More News: Rockies Recall Anthony Molina From Minor Leagues to Make His First Start of 2025
In 2023 he slashed .321/.398./.484. He only had four home runs and 29 RBI, so his power took a big jump.
He’s emerged as one of the most aggressive hitters in the Rockies’ system, one that could be knocking on the door of Coors Field sometime next year.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.