Rockies Make Surprising Decision To Have Quiet Trade Deadline
The 2025 trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror, and the Colorado Rockies were one of the teams that could be considered among the biggest surprises.
While they did move some of their most coveted assets, they also were relatively quiet compared to what they could have done.
The Rockies were expected to trade multiple relievers, but they only ended up moving Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves before shipping Jake Bird to the New York Yankees on deadline day.
Ryan McMahon was also sent to the Yankees in a previous deal, so the two players who were seen as Colorado's best assets -- McMahon and Bird -- did end up getting traded. However, the Rockies also held onto many other players who had interest around the league, which is surprising based on the state of this franchise.
Emerging star catcher Hunter Goodman and two-time Gold Glove center fielder Brenton Doyle were always going to be longshots to get traded. So them not getting moved isn't a surprise.
But relievers Seth Halvorsen and Victor Vodnik were held onto, something that could be seen as questionable based on what bullpen arms netted teams that sold.
Halvorsen has had his struggles this season with a 4.99 ERA across 41 outings, but the 25-year-old is in pre-arbitration for multiple upcoming campaigns. Vodnik has been better with a 3.66 ERA in 33 appearances, and he's not scheduled to hit arbitration until 2027.
That club control could have been attractive for teams around the league, but the Rockies must have felt much better about holding onto them instead of dealing them.
Colorado still did a good job with the moves they did make, adding some long-term assets to their pipeline they hope can become impact players for them at some point.
