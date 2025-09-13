Rockies Might Take This Approach To Solve Their Starting Rotation Issues
The longstanding issue of poor starting pitching for the Colorado Rockies needs to be solved.
While that is easier said than done, until something gets figured out when it comes to the viability of that unit, the Rockies are going to flounder at the bottom of the NL West and overall major league standings.
The Rockies are at a disadvantage when it comes to quickly resolving starting pitching issues since there aren't many free agents who are willing to pitch half of their games in the hitter friendly confines of Coors Field. That puts a ton of pressure on the development of pitchers in their pipeline, which has had a hard time producing elite-level MLB starters in recent years.
Rockies Could Trade Surplus of Outfielders to Land Starting Pitching
One way Colorado could look to make a quick fix to their current situation is by making trades. And Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) believes that is the direction the organization should take, using their surplus of outfielders to land a proven starting pitcher.
"... the Rockies need to trade one or two of their outfield prospects for a major league starter who could help bolster the rotation for a season or two," the insider stated.
That makes a ton of sense for the Rockies. While they would love for their young arms like Chase Dollander, Gabriel Hughes, McCade Brown and Tanner Gordon to develop into high-end starters, it's not a given that any of them will reach that ceiling.
Which Outfielders Could Rockies Trade?
As it stands right now, Brenton Doyle is the long-term starter in center field and Jordan Beck has turned into the future in left field. That creates only one opening as the starter in right and someone who can serve as the fourth outfielder.
With that in mind, the pool of candidates are breakout star Mickey Moniak, Tyler Freeman, former top prospect Yanquiel Fernandez and current top prospect Zac Veen, all players who are either on the current MLB roster or have gotten into MLB games this season.
In their pipeline, Cole Carrigg is ranked third, Jared Thomas is eighth and Sterling Thompson is 16th. That trio is at the Double-A level or higher, with fourth-ranked Robert Calaz in Single-A and seventh-ranked Max Belyeu at High-A.
That gives Colorado plenty of options to deal from if they want to go down this route, utilizing a strength of their farm system to address the most glaring weakness on their big league roster.
The Rockies could platoon Moniak and Freeman in right alongside Doyle and Beck, shipping out some of their more MLB-ready players or using some of the younger prospects to land a top-end starting pitcher.
Whether or not they do that will be seen.