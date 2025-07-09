Rockies Must Nail First Round Pick in Order to Form Dominant Trio of Prospects
The Colorado Rockies are in the throws of one of the worst seasons in the history of baseball and there has not been a ton for fans to look forward to.
They have however seen a couple of major prospect promotions from the lower levels of the minor leagues to Double-A in No. 1 prospect Charlie Condon and fellow top-ten youngster in the organization Jared Thomas.
More News: Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
After Condon and Thomas tore it up at the High-A level this year, the team promoted both of them to Hartford and while the big leagues is probably off the table for this year, clearly both are on their way and will be contributing in a meaningful well before not too long.
With the MLB Draft coming up this weekend, the Rockies will have the chance to form that impressive duo of future stars into a trio if they can get the pick correct.
More News: Rockies Falling Short of Even Lowest Expectations Placed on Them Coming Into Season
With how bad things have gotten this year, nailing this pick -- even though in a best case he isn't playing for Colorado for several years -- becomes all the more critical.
Numerous mock drafts have the Rockies winding up with Stillwater High School shortstop and son of team legend Ethan Holliday in the No. 4 slot.
Whether or not Holliday is the answer to the future of the organization remains to be seen, but no matter who Colorado takes, they must be absolutely certain in their conviction that he could be a future star.
More News: Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
LSU Tigers left-hander Kade Anderson has seen a huge rise up the boards since his performance towards the end of the season and in the College World Series, and as a result Anderson is the favorite to be drafted No. 1 to the Washington Nationals.
This in all likelihood places Holliday in the lap of the the Rockies, but Colorado must exercise caution and trust their scouting to end up with another building block for the future.
More News: Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
Going from basement of baseball to contender in the toughest division on the planet is no small feat, but it takes years and years of nailing picks like this.
When the Rockies are on the clock this Sunday, they must make their choice with the knowledge that this is an absolutely critical direction, and one that could alter the direction of the franchise.
If they do nail it, another elite young talent joins this farm system and forms a dynamic prospect trio along with Condon and Thomas.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.