Rockies Player Superlatives From Historically Poor First Half of Season
The Colorado Rockies have had a historically poor first half of the 2025 MLB regular season, on pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Despite their ineptitude on the field, there have been more than a few players who have stood out with their individual production.
Who has been performing on the field despite the Rockies’ overall lack of success?
Here are some superlatives from the team’s first half of the campaign.
MVP - Hunter Goodman
Where would the Colorado offense be without the breakout performance from their emerging star catcher?
Their likely National League All-Star representative, Goodman has been the team’s best hitter from the start. He has a 1.3 bWAR, which is second-highest on the team, and a team-high 124 OPS+, producing a .287/.332/.512 slash line with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, three triples and 48 RBI.
The Rockies are void of very many foundational pieces and building blocks, but they look to have the catcher position figured out long-term.
Cy Young - Jake Bird
Finding success as a pitcher for Colorado is an incredibly difficult task. Coors Field is a nightmare for anyone on the mound, but the veteran Bird has found a way to succeed in a breakout campaign.
He has the highest bWAR on the team at 1.7 despite not recording a save thus far this season. His 2.76 ERA is incredibly impressive, as he has been a workhorse for the team, making 35 appearances and throwing 45.2 innings.
The biggest improvement he has made compared to previous years is in the strikeout department, carrying a career-high 11.0 K/9 with 56 punchouts.
He is someone to keep an eye on as a trade chip the team could look to cash in ahead of the deadline.
Most Improved - German Marquez
The veteran starting pitcher got off to an abysmal start this season, recording a 9.82 ERA between March and April.
His level of production certainly looked to put him on the chopping block as someone worthy of being waived. But, without many other options, the Rockies kept trotting him out there, and to some surprise, he has produced.
After recording an ERA of 4.61 in May, he has put together some strong outings in June with a 2.92 ERA across five starts and 24.2 innings.
The overall numbers may not be great, but a few more performances like that and Colorado will have another trade chip on their hands.
Top Trade Candidate - Ryan McMahon
Owner of the highest bWAR amongst positional players on the team, McMahon is someone contending teams should be making calls on.
He provides some pop with 12 home runs and 12 doubles on the season to go along with one triple and 25 RBI. His metrics also hint that better production could be on the horizon in a lineup with more established talent.
McMahon is also a stellar defender at third base and would provide several teams with a sizable upgrade at the hot corner.
