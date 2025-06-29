Rockies Predicted To Land Potential Generational Star in Recent Mock Draft
The 2025 Colorado Rockies season has been the stuff of nightmares in more ways than one.
As things start to work themselves out in terms of prospects over the next couple of years, though, the Rockies could have a chance to have one of the better farm systems in all of Major League Baseball.
Top prospect and 2024 first-round pick Charlie Condon is tearing it up in his first full professional season, and here in a couple of weeks, Colorado is going to get a chance to add another future star to join Condon on the farm.
When the MLB draft begins on July 13 in Atlanta, the Rockies hold the No. 4 pick and could have the chance to get their hands on a number of very special prospects.
A recent mock draft, however, has Colorado selecting a player who many believed for a long time would go No. 1 overall; Stillwater High School's superstar infielder Ethan Holliday.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com sees the slugging and fielding stud headed out to the mountains in his latest mock.
"If he doesn’t go to the Nationals [at No. 1], this continues to be the most likely spot for [Holliday}," Mayo wrote. "The Rockies could also consider [RHP Seth Hernandez] or [LHP Jamie Arnold] here if they want to go with an arm."
Holliday has long been the favorite to go No. 1 until LSU Tigers lefty Kade Anderson burst onto the scene with impressive performances late in the year that included a complete game shutout in the College World Series.
The son of seven-time All-Star and ironically also a Rockies draft pick Matt Holliday, Ethan has put up some absurd numbers at Stillwater.
While playing shortstop, the senior had a batting average over .600 with 64 RBI and 19 home runs, also putting up a ridiculous OPS of 2.038 to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma.
After his father spent the first five years and the final season of his career in Colorado while being named an All-Star three years in a row, perhaps it is destiny for Holliday to wind up playing for the Rockies.
As a current high school prospect, Holliday would not be in the big leagues for at least several seasons, but perhaps by that point he can be the final piece of an ascending puzzle and help Colorado contend once again.
