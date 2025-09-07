Rockies Top Prospect Ethan Holliday Continues to Impress with Latest Homer
The Colorado Rockies are fortunate to have shortstop Ethan Holliday growing up in their farm system. Truthfully, any help is welcomed by the Rockies considering their brutal season this year. But Holliday's recent performance is a major step in the right direction and he could certainly be a valuable player for Colorado in years to come.
As the No. 4 overall pick in the first round in the 2025 MLB draft, the franchise has expressed confidence in the young infielder's potential by quickly moving him to Class-A Fresno. From the moment he stepped onto the field, expectations were high. Baseball is in his blood — not only is his brother Jackson Holliday currently in the Major Leagues, but his father Matt Holliday was also a successful MLB player and Rockies legend.
For most, the weight of having two star players already in the family would be too much to carry. However, Ethan doesn't seem too bothered by the pressure. In fact, he is displaying just as much talent as his brother and father, despite only being 18 years old.
Ethan Holliday Hits Second Homer in Four Games
It didn't take long for Holliday's bat to heat up on Saturday when he faced the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. In the top of the first inning, Holliday blasted a home run to center field off Hyun-Seok Jang, sending the ball 432 feet. This immediately gave the Fresno Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.
His hit marked his second home run in four games, but what made the game more special was that his older brother Jackson managed to hit a home run on the same night, one that broke up Los Angeles Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hit bid in the ninth inning an sparked an Orioles rally to a 4-3 win.
"I think this has kind of been what I expected for the most part," said Ethan, per Jesse Borek of MLB.com. "But the talent is crazy. I mean, we're facing teenagers like myself that are throwing 100 miles per hour. It's pretty cool to watch. Even the guys [on my] team are unbelievable."
Facing Jang as a pitcher on Saturday was no easy feat, adding to the impressive nature of Holliday's homer. So far, he is slashing .286/.474/.786 and now holds two home runs, along with one double in the past four games.