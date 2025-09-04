Will Ethan Holliday Still Be Rockies' Top-Ranked Prospect in 2027?
The Colorado Rockies probably had the best-case scenario happen for them in the 2025 MLB draft.
Sitting at fourth overall, it seemed like the consensus top two players in the draft -- Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson -- were going to be gone by the time they selected, which would have removed both of the highest-ceiling players off the board.
However, the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels shocked everyone when they picked Eli Willits and Tyler Bremner, respectively, leaving one of Holliday or Anderson available depending on how the Seattle Mariners selected. They opted to take the pitcher in Anderson, and the rest is history.
Holliday is now part of the organization where his father -- Matt Holliday -- began his professional journey, and that comfort level has everyone hoping this selection could be a potential franchise changer for the Rockies.
The 18-year-old immediately jumped to No. 1 in Colorado's prospect rankings, and now everyone finally gets to see what he'll look like at the professional level. While it's been a bit of a struggle to start with a .217/.329/.300 slash line and 28 strikeouts to nine walks across 15 games at the Single-A level, growing pains are to be expected.
But this slow start isn't souring the perception of Holliday, with evaluators still believing he'll be one of the best prospects in the sport going forward.
Ethan Holliday Predicted To Be Rockies' No. 1 Prospect in 2027
When diving into who might be each team's No. 1-ranked prospect in 2027, MLB Pipeline stated Holliday would remain in the top spot for the Rockies. While that might not be a surprise since he already has that title, it's not uncommon for this franchise to push their prospects through the farm system at a rapid pace.
That could happen depending on how he plays to start his career, but it would be hard to imagine that a 20-year-old will be starring at the major league level for Colorado on Opening Day in 2027, especially considering the infield already has some former top prospects in its own right.
With all that said, it's likely Holliday remains a prospect in 2027, giving credence to the projection that he'll remain No. 1 in the Rockies' farm system.
"In contention to go No. 1 overall in this year's Draft, the Rockies were thrilled that Holliday made it to them at No. 4, signing him for $9 million, a record for a high school player. Matt's kid has gotten his professional feet wet with Single-A Fresno, which should help him hit the ground running in 2026 and stick atop this list," MLB Pipeline wrote.