Rockies Prospect Zac Veen Rapidly Improving After Return From June Injury
The Colorado Rockies have had a tough time generating any momentum over the course of the 2025 season and have dug themselves into a pretty deep hole.
Currently last in the National League West, they hold a 24-75 record, with only 12 wins at home, which has been brutal to watch. Pitching has been a big issue at times, but then again, so has the offense for certain spells as well.
This is a team that is clearly in desperate need of some young talent and an influx of prospects onto the roster. The problem with that is that many of their top prospects have had a chance at the MLB level already, and in many cases, it came too soon.
Bringing a prospect up too soon can really stunt their development if done incorrectly, as many players need quite a bit of time to adjust to Triple-A before even discussing the Major Leagues.
One name who was seemingly just brought up at the wrong time was outfielder Zac Veen, the team's No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Veen has all the tools to make it at the next level, but he clearly just needed a bit more time to work through his batting woes before being considered for a promotion again. After an ankle injury in early June, he has found his stride once again.
After the injury held Veen out of multiple matchups last month, he has made his way back into the lineup on June 18 and has been absolutely spectacular ever since.
In the remainder of June, he slashed .360/.450/.560 with 13 runs, seven RBI, two home runs, and nine walks to eight strikeouts.
Then in July, things took off even further, as he has slashed .364/.429/.523 with nine RBI, five runs, one home run, 10 strikeouts, five walks and a stolen base.
With some time left to go in the month as well, he has plenty of chances to add to that total in the remaining days.
This is exactly what the team needed to see from him, as his MLB time was relatively difficult due to poor plate appearances.
After slashing .118/.189/.235 through 12 games, he was sent back down to try and work on his swing, and it has worked to an exceptional degree.
Hopefully, he will continue on this hot streak for the next few weeks, and maybe post-trade deadline becomes someone they look to bring up once again.
