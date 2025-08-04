Rockies Pitcher Dugan Darnell Took Unique, Windy Path To Become Major Leaguer
Not everyone’s path to becoming a Major Leaguer is the same, which Colorado Rockies pitcher Dugan Darnell has proven with his recent ascension to The Show.
The 28-year-old pitched collegiately at Division III Adrian College, where he wasn’t given much consideration as a prospect. He went undrafted following his final year there after dominating across 20 appearances.
Darnell threw 23 innings as a reliever, recording a 0.39 ERA with 37 strikeouts, producing an eye-popping 14.5 K/9 ratio.
More News: Rockies' Jordan Beck Did Something Against Pirates Paul Skenes Never Done Before
While that wasn’t enough for the MLB to take notice, he did play in Summer League, eventually garnering the attention of teams in the Independent League to get his professional career going, pitching for the East Side Diamond Hoppers and Gary SouthShore RailCats.
All the while keeping his baseball dreams alive, Darnell was working a finance job in Chicago, as his professional career was taking off right when COVID-19 occurred which put a halt to the minor league system.
He made the most of his opportunity with the Diamond Hoppers, throwing 28.2 innings in 2020 with a 0.31 ERA, racking up 52 strikeouts.
More News: Rockies Rookie Matches Incredible MLB History With Torrid Start to Career
That performance was enough for the Rockies to take notice and bring him into their minor league system.
In 2021, at 24 years old, he was finally part of an MLB organization, pitching for the Single-A Fresno and quickly earning a promotion to High-A Spokane.
Colorado decided to move him up again in 2022, with Darnell spending the year at Double-A Hartford, where he struggled with a 5.29 ERA.
In 2023, he performed at a much higher level, eventually earning a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque.
More News: Rockies Claim Rangers Infielder Off Waivers, Adding Him to Their Minor League System
Struggles again arose, pitching to a 6.04 ERA despite Darnell getting his arsenal under control and issuing fewer walks.
Those struggles carried over into 2024, with a 5.58 ERA being recorded at Albuquerque and his control issues popping up again.
But something clicked in 2025, with Darnell producing at an impressive level again just as he had earlier in his career.
After throwing 53.2 innings and recording a 3.19 ERA with 63 strikeouts, his winding path as a professional baseball player finally reached the MLB.
More News: Rockies Make Multiple Crucial Roster Decisions Following an Injury to Young Reliever
The Rockies promoted Darnell and he made his big league debut on Aug. 1, following the MLB trade deadline.
With Jake Bird now a member of the New York Yankees and Tyler Kinley with the Atlanta Braves, there were openings in the Colorado bullpen and they elected to have Darnell fill the spot.
He has made two appearances thus far, pitching three innings and allowing one run on a solo homer to Liover Peguero on Aug. 2 after pitching a clean inning in his debut.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.