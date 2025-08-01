Rockies Receive Solid Grade From Former MLB Executive for MLB Trade Deadline Work
Despite being clear sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline the last few years, the Colorado Rockies have consistently failed to take advantage of the situation.
They have been hesitant to trade away homegrown players in the past and don’t extract as much value in exchange for players who were sought after trade chips.
But, on pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121 last year, it was time to change their strategy and try to make the most of a lost campaign.
More News: Rockies Landed High-Upside Infielder, Potential Future Reliever in Yankees Trade
That is exactly what they did this year, going against their conventional approach and turning some of their desirable trade chips into long-term assets.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) was impressed by how they handled things, giving the Rockies a solid “B-” grade for their work ahead of the MLB trade deadline, a major improvement from recent years.
“I gave the Rockies a “D” last year after yet another quiet Colorado trade deadline, in a seller’s market no less. This year, I thought they fared better…This time, the Rockies understood the assignment and got done what they could,” the former MLB executive wrote.
More News: Rockies Send Two Relief Pitchers to Mets in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
Two of the deals which Colorado made were with the New York Yankees.
Last week, they traded homegrown star third baseman Ryan McMahon in exchange for two pitching prospects: LHP Griffin Herring and RHP Josh Grosz.
Herring was a sixth-round pick out of LSU in the 2024 MLB draft, while Grosz was selected out of East Carolina University in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft.
More News: Breaking Down Rockies Decision to Trade Tyler Kinley to Braves
Joining McMahon with the Yankees is relief pitcher Jake Bird, who was moved on deadline day as the Rockies took advantage of the relief pitcher market, which boomed with several arms on the move.
Two more prospects were sent from New York to Colorado in that deal, landing second baseman Roc Riggio and LHP Ben Shields.
Riggio was a top 10 prospect in the Yankees system, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft.
More News: Rockies May Not Have Had As Many Ryan McMahon Suitors As Originally Thought
Shields is a starting pitcher who has made only one appearance in his professional career above Double-A to this point.
The Rockies also traded Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves.
While not the most exciting trade deadline for the franchise, as bigger prospects were on the move elsewhere, it was encouraging to see them make moves to try and get the rebuild on track.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.