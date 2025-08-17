Underdog Rockies Prospect Could Be Franchise's Answer At Second Base
The Colorado Rockies are at the point right now where everything is focused on the future.
That was evident with what they did ahead of the trade deadline this year, shipping out homegrown star Ryan McMahon and controllable reliever asset Jake Bird to get prospects in return who could potentially become key parts of this franchise going forward.
What the Rockies need is to acquire as much talent as possible for their organization to create a roster that has the ability to compete in their division and the rest of the National League as a whole. That's why many prospects and players will be getting their opportunities to make a name for themselves to close out this season.
Someone who falls into that category is Ryan Ritter, the 11th-ranked prospect in Colorado's farm system who got his first taste of Major League Baseball earlier this year when he was called up on June 6.
Unfortunately for him, after slashing .238/.291/.347 with a homer and 12 RBI, a laceration to his right finger that he suffered on a bunt attempt caused him to be placed on the injured list about a month-and-a-half later, a stint that spanned from July 20 to Aug. 15 before he was called back up.
But now Ritter is back in the mix, and he's searching for an opportunity to establish himself on the MLB roster going forward, becoming a full-time contributing player where he is a key part of the Rockies' future.
"He wants to play in the big leagues for a long time, so he gets after it every day. You can see that. The fans can clearly see that when they’re watching the game. That’s all you can ask," interim manager Warren Schaeffer said about Ritter, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
The question for Colorado becomes: where does he play?
With reigning Gold Glove shortstop Ezequiel Tovar healthy and performing well, Ritter -- who came up as a shortstop -- will either have to push for a starting position elsewhere or be relegated into a backup role.
The latter option isn't good enough for Ritter, as he has always scratched and clawed his way to get to this point. So he's going to make a push to take over at another spot, and it just so happens there is an opening.
Ryan Ritter Could Become Team's Second Baseman
With Thairo Estrada on the 60-day injured list because of his hamstring strain and Orlando Arcia producing just a .184/.221/.288 slash line, Ritter could have a real opportunity to take over that position going forward.
"I've played shortstop my whole life, so I'm excited for a new opportunity to play second base," he said, per Harding. "Going from short to second is easier than going second to short. I'll just use it as another opportunity to play a position, then get good at it."
The 24-year-old has taken challenges head on throughout his baseball life, beginning his collegiate career at little-known John A. Logan Community College before transferring to the University of Kentucky and becoming a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
He's also excelled at virtually every place he's been, a trend that's followed him into the professional ranks with Ritter putting up a slash line of .281/.383/.519 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI during his first full season in the pros across three affiliate levels in 2023.
Colorado is hoping that carries over to the MLB, where he likely will get the rest of the year to establish himself as their second baseman of the future.