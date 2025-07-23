Rockies Sign Texas Longhorns Star Max Belyeu to Slot Value Bonus
The Colorado Rockies signed supplemental second-round pick and Texas Longhorns star Max Belyeu to a slot bonus deal, per the organization.
The Rockies announced that they signed all 21 of their draft picks on Tuesday, including first-round pick Ethan Holliday.
Belyeu was the Rockies’ supplemental second-round pick and was taken No. 74 overall. The pick was a competitive balance pick between the second and third rounds.
Belyeu received the full slot bonus for the selection, which was $1.1 million, per MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.
Each pick in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft has a pre-determined slot value. Teams can sign those players at the slot value, below the slot value or above it. Teams must not exceed their bonus pool.
Selections in the final 10 rounds (11-20) do not count against the bonus pool, so long as those players don’t sign for more than $150,000.
Belyeu, an outfielder, played in 32 games for Texas in 2025 and slashed .303/.410/.576 with nine home runs and 29 RBI. He also had seven doubles and a triple.
The 2024 campaign was the best of his three-year collegiate career. With the Longhorns he slashed .329/.423/.667 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and a triple. He was named the Big 12 player of the year, a second-team all-American by several outlets and was selected to the USA Baseball collegiate national team.
On Tuesday, the Rockies signed their first-round pick. Holliday, the No. 4 selection overall out of Stillwater, Okla., and the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, signed an above-slot deal worth $9 million. It is the highest draft bonus ever given to a prep player and tied for the fourth-highest draft bonus given to any player.
Washington Nationals No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits set the record on Saturday by signing a deal worth $8.2 million. He broke the record set by Holliday’s older brother, Jackson, who signed a deal worth $8.19 million as the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.
Colorado also reached a deal with their second-round pick, Southern Miss pitcher JB Middleton, on Monday. He signed a $2.071 million deal as the No. 45 pick. That was slightly below the slot value for the selection, which was $2.171 million.
He was a starter for the first time in 2025 and went 10-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 122 and walked 25 in 105.1 innings. He finished the season second in WHIP in Division I at 0.85. Per Callis, he has three pitches, including a fastball that can hit 97 mph.
