Rockies Starter Effective in First Injury Rehab Start in Minors
Injured Colorado Rockies starting pitcher had a solid first injury rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday night.
The game was the first of two that Gordon and the Rockies hope he can start this week. He is slated to pitch again on Sunday, which would be normal rest for a Major League starting pitcher.
Gordon went 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and one run (earned). He struck out three and walked none.
Albuquerque staked him to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and Gordon retired the side in the first inning. In the second inning he allowed a leadoff double by Las Vegas’ Colby Thomas, who advanced to third on a fielding error. He scored on a Carlos Cortes single.
He gave up the remaining hit in the second inning, as Daniel Susac’s single saw Cortes thrown out at third base to end the inning.
He retired the side in the third inning and the first hitter of the fourth inning before he was removed from the game. He threw 55 pitches, 39 of which were strikes.
Gordon went on the 15-day injured list on June 3 with a left oblique strain.
Before he went on the injured list, Gordon was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three starts. He struck out 10 and walked three in 17 innings. He didn’t start the season with the Rockies. He was promoted from Albuquerque on May 8.
Gordon made his MLB debut last season, as he went 0-6 with a 8.65 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 26 and walked six in 34.1 innings.
He was originally selected in the sixth round in the 2019 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Indiana. He landed with the Rockies 2023 MLB trade deadline as the Rockies dealt right-handed pitcher Pierce Johnson to the Braves for Gordon and right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik.
The Rockies’ current rotation includes Antonio Senzatela, Germán Márquez, Chase Dollander, Austin Gomber and Carson Palmquist.
