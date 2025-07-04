Rockies Veteran Infielder Drawing Trade Interest From New York Yankees
The Colorado Rockies are a team many people are keeping an eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Despite their brutal performance on the field, on pace to set the single-season record for losses that the Chicago White Sox accomplished last year with 121, there are a few players who are going to generate a good amount of interest.
One of the players on whom the Rockies are already drawing trade calls is veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees have reached out to Colorado about the possibility of acquiring McMahon.
In previous years, the Rockies have not shown a willingness to trade the 2024 All-Star, but Heyman believes they could be changing their tune this year as they need to overhaul their roster.
The Yankees have a massive hole to fill at third base, where Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been filling in since returning from the injured list.
But, if he had his choice, he would be playing second base, where he is more comfortable and a better defender.
Acquiring McMahon would kill two birds with one stone, upgrading at the hot corner while pushing Chisholm back to second base, where the team is also struggling to find consistent production.
The veteran third baseman got off to a brutal start in 2025 with a .147/.273/.235 slash line through April, but caught fire after.
McMahon has hit 10 home runs and nine doubles since, showcasing some pop with adjustments at the plate, making harder contact and possessing elite swing speed.
In addition to the performance at the plate, he is a stellar defender at third base, which New York could certainly use.
His Fielding Run Value of +3 is in the 77th percentile and his Outs Above Average of +3 is in the 87th percentile.
That would be a major upgrade for the Yankees, who have a Defensive Runs Saved of -3 at third base thus far in 2025, which is 23rd in baseball.
The Rockies are ranked No. 10 with a DRS of +2.
McMahon is No. 15 amongst all third baseman in DRS. The Yankees do have one stellar defender at the hot corner, Oswald Peraza, who is +4 in DRS, coming in at No. 10, but he hasn’t been able to lock down consistent playing time with an underwhelming performance at the plate.
