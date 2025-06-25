Rockies Young Star Catcher Has Been Bright Spot in Otherwise Dark Season
The Colorado Rockies are on pace to break the single-season record for losses in a season, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
There hasn’t been much to get excited about for the franchise this year, but they have been playing more competitive baseball recently.
The Rockies have won five out of their last nine games, the most successful stretch they have had thus far this campaign.
One of the reasons Colorado has looked better recently is that their offense has begun producing.
In June, they are near the top of the MLB in several offensive categories, including leading the way in slugging percentage (.468), extra-base hits (76), doubles (37) and triples (10).
A 9-12 record in a month isn’t something that will excite many fans, but for how poorly the Rockies have played thus far this season, that is a massive improvement.
One of the players who has provided a consistent spark at the plate is breakout catcher Hunter Goodman.
“It has been so very demoralizing to come up with new words about the Rockies every other week, but here's something they can actually feel good about. They have a young, homegrown catcher hitting the snot out of the ball. He will be an all-star,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week's MLB power rankings.
He has taken his game to another level in June, producing a .342/.375/.750 slash line with seven home runs, six doubles, two triples and 17 RBI through 19 games and 80 plate appearances.
Goodman has matched or surpassed the numbers for every previous month in 2025, as his ascension has coincided with the team’s improved play.
Overall, he has a .287/.332/.514 slash line with an OPS+ of 123 and 1.5 bWAR. He has hit 14 home runs with 17 doubles, three triples and 48 RBI.
Goodman is one of only five positional players who have appeared in a game for Colorado this season with a positive bWAR. 14 of them have negative bWAR numbers and five are neutral at 0.0.
His career season has been a lone bright spot for the franchise, as he looks the part of a franchise cornerstone, under team control through 2029.
