Ryan McMahon’s Rockies Teammates React with Respect, Emotion After Trade
The Colorado Rockies were in the right place, at least geographically, when they traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees.
Colorado was already in Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles. Once the deal was done, all McMahon had to do was get on a shuttle to New York City for Friday’s game at Yankee Stadium.
He was not in the Yankees’ starting lineup for Friday’s game with Philadelphia. But he is in the lineup for Saturday’s game, batting eighth and playing third base.
It happened fast, but the respect level for McMahon as he left the clubhouse on Friday was off the charts.
MLB.com’s Byron Kerr spoke to Ezequiel Tovar, Zach Agnos, Mickey Moniak, Antonio Senzatela, Austin Gomber and interim manager Warren Schaeffer about McMahon.
Their words on McMahon were glowing. Tovar called him a “good teammate” and said the veteran showed him the ropes when he was first called up.
Agnos, a rookie, said McMahon hugged him when he was called up and called the long-time Rockies infielder an “incredible human being.”
Senzatela recalled a night in the minor leagues in Modesto, Calif., when McMahon invited the pitcher over for family dinner at his grandmother’s. Gomber was his teammate for five years and said the pair’s wives are close.
But it was Moniak, who joined the team this season and had only known McMahon about three months before the trade, that may have encapsulated the former first-round picks impact on the organization.
“He's been a lifetime Rockie, and I'm going on my third month here,” Moniak said. “Just in those three months of being here you can tell how much he has meant to this organization. How much he has meant to the guys in this clubhouse, coaching staff, all the way up to the top. Definitely going to go down as one of the better Rockies in the history of this organization. Excited to see what he does over in New York."
McMahon recently became just the ninth player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games for the franchise.
Colorado selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of powerful Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He passed on playing baseball at USC and started his professional career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Four years later, he made his Major League debut.
