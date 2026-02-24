Latest Trade Proposal Suggests It’s Time for This Rockies Pitcher To Go
The Colorado Rockies aren't equipped with the most spectacular roster in Major League Baseball, but hope still lingers for the franchise, which is looking to seek redemption during its 2025 campaign.
But the Rockies could find themselves in a heap of trouble this year if their bullpen doesn't get squared away before Opening Day arrives.
At this time, their bullpen is largely led by Seth Halvorsen, Victor Vodnik and Jimmy Herget, but one of these players was just named in a trade proposal. Could Colorado be on the verge of shipping out one of their key relievers?
Is Vodnik Their Only Trade Chip?
To be candid, the Rockies have little to offer other ballclubs at this time. Indeed, Victor Vodnik would likely be the most viable trade chip right now. According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, shipping him out must be the best option in the long run.
As he wrote, "... since there isn't much point in cellar-bound teams carrying talented relievers, Vodnik can and should go. He averages about 99 mph on the four-seamer and gets a ton of ground balls, and his changeup had a 44.2 Whiff% last year."
During his 2025 campaign, Vodnik registered a 3.02 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 50.2 innings pitched through 52 games. At 26 years old, he is slowly starting to bridge the gap between young energy and veteran leadership on the mound.
He was picked 412th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB draft, so it wasn't entirely clear what would come of Vodnik—would he slip under the radar, or would he transform himself into a breakout star?
His professional debut came in September 2023, and while he wasn't considered a breakout player, he also wasn't completely in the shadows. He certainly provides value to the bullpen, but he is not a primary headliner.
Unfortunately for Colorado, it's not like they have a plethora of trade chips to choose from. Not to mention, finding the right trade package would be tough.
For now, the Rockies appear to be quite settled with their roster, but as spring training continues to unfold, gaps inevitably start to show. Perhaps in weeks to come, the ballclub will decide to make another splash. But for now, they're simply navigating the beginning of spring training in hopes of fine-tuning their play before Opening Day in March.