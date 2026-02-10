Reliving Most Controversial Trade Made by Rockies in Franchise History
The Colorado Rockies weren't always considered the worst team in Major League Baseball, but now they can't seem to rid themselves of that title.
In 2021, their overall record started to plummet even more, leaving the franchise plagued with loss. That year, they finished their campaign 74-87 overall, and the following year, they finished 68-94 overall. Each proceeding year continued to drop, ultimately leading up to their 2025 record of 43-119, just barely warding off the worst overall record in MLB history, still held by the Chicago White Sox.
Considering their blockbuster trade that took place in 2021, it's hard not to blame part of their collapse on the loss of their veteran third baseman.
Nolan Arenado Trade Still Haunts Rockies
Picked 59th overall by Colorado in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft, it wasn't entirely clear what was to come of Arenado. However, after making his professional debut in April 2013, it didn't take long for him to start heating up at the plate.
He went on to spend eight incredible years with the Rockies, and in 2016, he recorded one of his most memorable seasons. By the end of his campaign, he had slashed .294/.362/.570 with a .932 OPS and 41 homers through a career-high of 160 games.
Despite his illustrious career with Colorado, Arenado found himself being shipped off to the St. Louis Cardinals in February 2021 in exchange for a five-player haul. The package included minor leaguers Mateo Gil, Tony Locey and Jake Sommers, along with Austin Gomber and Elehuris Montero.
Despite the large return, trading Arenado will live in infamy as one of the worst decisions made by Colorado in franchise history. However, Arenado was rather pleased with the move.
According to four writers (Anne Rogers, Thomas Harding, Mark Feinsand and Zachary Silver) of MLB.com, once the deal was sealed, the skilled third baseman bluntly stated, "Once I heard that it was done, I was thrilled. I'm very excited to join this team. It's a bittersweet moment, right? I'm going to miss some of the boys on the Rockies. ... But coming to a team like St. Louis with great players and great history, I'm just super excited. I've always admired this organization from afar. … I plan on staying here for a long time.”
Indeed, Arenado stayed with the Cardinals for a few years, but last month, he was once again sent to a new ballclub. This time, he landed with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Jack Martinez.
Colorado is still facing the ill effects of losing such a notable slugger, as evidenced by their grim performances in recent years. Arenado was quite vocal about his frustrations with the spiraling ballclub, but perhaps he got out at just the right moment.
The Rockies continue to struggle, and considering their rather quiet offseason, it's unlikely that they're going to see significant improvements in 2026. But as the story goes, any step forward is progress, and someday down the line, they might be able to put this questionable trade to rest.