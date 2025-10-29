Rockies Linked to Intriguing American League Infielder in Free Agency
After a historically bad 2025 season, the Colorado Rockies are looking for upgrades anywhere on the roster, in the lineup, in the rotation, or in the bullpen. Offensively, the Rockies were one of the worst teams in the majors, and adding some offensive bats to the lineup is a route the front office can choose to go.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) listed the Top 50 free agents this winter, and he linked one from an American League playoff team to Colorado, which, in the big picture, makes sense.
Tigers Free Agent Gleyber Torres Linked to Rockies in Free Agency
Bowden linked Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres to the Rockies in free agency. This year, he took a step back in his fielding, but his bat is still one that can be a big part of a lineup and produce.
"In his first year after leaving the Yankees, Torres had a .358 OBP with 16 home runs for the Tigers and was an important table-setter for them. However, he slumped during the second half of the season and remains a well-below-average defensive second baseman in terms of glove, range and arm strength. Some of his second-half slump may be explained by the fact he was playing through a hernia injury that he had surgery on after the season. Last offseason, he was willing to sign a one-year contract to prove his worth. This time, he should be able to get a multi-year contract,'' wrote Bowden.
This year for the Tigers, Torres slashed .256/.337/.433 with 74 RBIs to go along with his 16 home runs. He also had 22 doubles. He had eight hits in 34 postseason at-bats for manager A.J. Hinch, which included a home run.
In his eight previous seasons with the New York Yankees before signing a one-year contract with the Tigers this year, Torres was used throughout the Yankees lineup and was a streaky hitter at times. He was able to take advantage of the short porches at Yankee Stadium to increase his power numbers, but saw a drop in a bigger ballpark in Detroit.
His power could be put to good use at Coors Field, where he would be able to spray it all over the park. He wouldn't be much of an upgrade on defense, but whoever ends up managing the team could use him as a DH in the Rockies' lineup.
Bowden also listed a return to the Tigers as well as the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Chicago White Sox as other potential landing spots. Just how far Colorado would go with a contract in length and term for Torres would be interesting, but his match for Coors Field makes sense and in the Rockies lineup.