Rockies Reveal Television, Radio Broadcast Schedule for Spring Training
The Colorado Rockies have announced that they will broadcast a dozen games on Rockies.tv during spring training, with several of those games also broadcast on the team’s flagship radio station.
Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider was among those to post the broadcast schedule, which was released by the team.
The first broadcast of the spring will be the Rockies’ opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 20 at 1:10 p.m. mountain. The game will be on Rockies.tv and will also be broadcast on KOA 850-AM and 94.1-FM.
Rockies Spring Training Schedule
Notably, not all the games will originate from the Rockies. Three games will use the opposing team’s broadcasts. Those include the March 1 matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, the March 20 matchup with the San Diego Padres and the March 21 matchup with Arizona. The Rockies are the road team in all three games.
Colorado has two more TV games in February — Feb. 24 against the Los Angeles Angels and Feb. 28 against the Kansas City Royals.
The remaining nine games will be in March. Colorado’s exhibition game with Team USA will be broadcast on March 4 for TV only. Team USA will be preparing for pool play in the World Baseball Classic.
The last broadcast is on March 23 against the Detroit Tigers. This is an unusual spring training matchup. The Tigers spent spring training in Lakeland, Fla. But Detroit will play two exhibition games with the Rockies as they make their way to San Diego to take on the Padres for opening day on March 26.
Colorado heads cross-country after their matchups with Detroit to open the season at Miami on March 27. It will be the regular-season debut of president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, along with the first opening day for Warren Schaeffer as manager.
Spring Training, Exhibition Game Schedule
All games Mountain; Home Games in bold and at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Times subject to change. Television and radio to be announced. (SS) – split squad games; *-WBC exhibition games. #-Rockies.tv; $-non-Rockies.tv broadcast; %-game on KOA radio.
Feb. 20 vs. Arizona, 1:10 pm-#%
Feb. 21 at Arizona, 1:10 pm
Feb. 22 at Texas, 1:05 pm
Feb. 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 pm
Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Angels (SS), 1:10 pm-#%
Feb. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm
Feb. 26 at San Francisco, 1:05 pm
Feb. 27 at San Diego, 1:10 pm
Feb. 28 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 pm-#%
March 1 at Cleveland, 1:05 pm-$
March 2 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:10 pm-#%
March 4 vs. Team USA*, 1:10 pm-#
March 5 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 pm
March 6 at Athletics, 1:05 pm
March 7 at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:05 pm
March 8 vs. Cleveland, 2:10 pm-#%
March 9 at Chicago White Sox, 2:05 pm
March 10 vs. Cincinnati, 2:10 pm
March 11 at Seattle, 2:10 pm
March 12 at Arizona, 2:10 pm
March 13 vs. Texas, 2:10 pm-#%
March 14 at Milwaukee (SS), 2:10 pm; vs. Chicago Cubs (SS), 2:10 pm
March 15 at Los Angeles Angels, 2:10 pm
March 17 vs. Seattle, 2:10 pm-#%
March 18 at Cincinnati (SS), 2:05 pm
March 19 vs. San Francisco, 2:10 pm
March 20 at San Diego (SS), 7:10 pm-$
March 21 at Kansas City, 1:05 pm-$
March 21 Rockies prospects vs. Diamondbacks prospects, 6 pm
March 22 vs. Athletics, 2:10 pm
March 23 vs. Detroit, 7:10 pm-#
March 24 vs. Detroit, 1:10 pm