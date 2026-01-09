Six Colorado Rockies Players Avoid Arbitration After New Agreements
Following 2025's campaign, the Colorado Rockies can only improve from here. Right?
The Rockies have the tallest mountain to climb in Major League Baseball to get back to being competitive, but for that to happen, their current players need to step up. The front office made sure it finalized contracts with six key players for 2026 instead of sending them to arbitration.
Which Rockies Avoided Arbitration?
As reported by Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter), the Rockies have reached contracts with OF Brenton Doyle, LHP Brennan Bernardino, RHP Ryan Feltner, INF/OF Tyler Freeman, RHP Jimmy Herget, and OF Mickey Moniak.
Brenton Doyle
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Rockies center fielder and the franchise settled on a $3.1 million deal for 2026. In 2025, Doyle took a step back from his stellar 2024 campaign. At season's end, Doyle hit 15 home runs, drove in 57 RBIs, and hit .233 at the plate.
The two-time Gold Glove winner has shown he can be effective with the bat in his hands, but hands down, his defense is what makes him most valuable. If Doyle can become more consistent at the plate, then Colorado might be on an upward trend in the win column.
Brennan Bernardino
The newly acquired reliever for the Rockies' bullpen via an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, Brennan Bernardino, is reported to have settled for a $925,000 deal, according to Thomas Harding.
Bernardino was brought in to help the bullpen. In his career with the Red Sox, the new member of Colorado's bullpen posted a 3.47 ERA across 169 games.
Ryan Feltner
Hoping for a continuous trend of lowering his ERA each season, the Rockies and Ryan Feltner agreed to a $2.45 million deal, according to Thomas Harding. Last season, Feltner finished his season with a 4.75 ERA and was a positive WAR player.
Feltner's 2025 was short-lived, playing in just six games. For the veteran right-hander, things need to look up this season with the front office seemingly open to replacing pitchers on the staff for improvement.
Jimmy Herget
Herget's first season in Colorado went as well as it could have, finishing the year with an ERA of 2.48 in a career-high 83.2 innings pitched. The Rockies reached an agreement of $1.55 million for 2026, avoiding arbitration, according to Thomas Harding.
Tyler Freeman
In his first season with the Rockies franchise, things could've been better for Tyler Freeman. Finishing the season with a .281 batting average was encouraging, but he was ruled a negative WAR player at -1.3, which marked the worst in his career.
According to Thomas Harding, Freeman and Colorado agreed to a $1.525 million deal to avoid arbitration in hopes he can improve himself for the upcoming season.
Mickey Moniak
The former Los Angeles Angel, Mickey Moniak, earned the highest contract out of the arbitration for the Rockies. Set to make $4 million, Moniak has the upside to turn into one of Colorado's main power threats at the plate.
Smashing 24 home runs last season with a .270 batting average, Moniak should see himself right in the middle of the lineup in 2026, despite being a -0.6 WAR player in 2025.