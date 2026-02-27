Rockies Star Outfielder Awaits Results of Testing on Left Wrist Injury
Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle is awaiting results of an MRI for left wrist inflammation that caused him be scratched from the franchise's game with the Chicago Cubs. MLB.com reported the injury and the MRI.
The Rockies are being cautious with Doyle. If he can miss some time, then the Rockies will have a replacement in mind.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
First Half of Season Will Say A lot About Doyle's Adjustments
The 27-year-old has been through a lot in the past year. Doyle had a lot to endure on and off the field. It's no secret what he and his family went through, especially in the first half of the 2025 season.
Missing time off from baseball due to injury will annoy Doyle because he is so pumped up to have a successful season. Doyle is one of the best defenders on the team. His ability to make plays at the center field position is marvelous. His hard work earned him a Gold Glove in 2023 and 2024.
Doyle has been working on his mechanical adjustments at the plate. He wants to be an all-around player that the franchise can count on. As he enters his fourth season with the ballclub, Doyle wants to be a better player than he was in 2024. In that season, he hit career highs in home runs (23), RBI (72), batting average (.260), and doubles (24).
Doyle finished the 2025 campaign hitting .233 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 117 hits. Doyle will need to improve at not striking out too much. In every season since he arrived in Colorado, he has struck out more than 100 times. The silver lining of last season is that he had fewer strikeouts than in his first two seasons. Doyle had 138 strikeouts. Discipline will be crucial for him.
For the 2026 season, Doyle could reach at least 30 doubles, 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, if he plays more than 120 games. Wrist injuries can be risky. Sometimes those kinds of injuries can come back to haunt a player if they aren't addressed early. Doyle is getting an early warning sign. The best he can do is try not to do too much to put pressure or damage the wrist. Anything can pop during a batting situation or when he dives for a catch or crashes into a wall.
Doyle got off to a solid start to his spring training. Doyle went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. A lot is riding on the line for Doyle. If he doesn't produce in the first half of the season, then the Rockies could consider trading him during midseason.