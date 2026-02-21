Three Key Players to Watch in Rockies’ Spring Training Rematch vs. Diamondbacks
The Colorado Rockies began their spring training exhibition games on Friday, but it didn't go the way they had hoped, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Prospect Cole Carrigg hit a triple to knock in the first run for the Rockies of the spring.
But going into the second game of the spring, Colorado looks to get its bearings back and get a win under its belt. One way they plan on doing so is by adding more experienced hitters to the lineup for today's rematch. But just because the veterans are in doesn't mean they're the ones to watch.
Here are three players to keep an eye on as they look to make an impact not only in today's game, but for the rest of spring.
1. RF Charlie Condon
One of the top prospects for the Rockies organization, outfielder Charlie Condon, gets the start in Saturday's rematch against Colorado's division rival. Condon climbed the ranks of the organization throughout 2025, finishing his season in Double-A while playing 55 games with 11 home runs.
While he might not be a mainstay from spring training into the MLB, this first start of spring is important for the organization to see where his development resides. He's a big bat in an organization that is desperate for a superstar hitter.
Condon bats seventh in today's lineup, trailing Troy Johnston and hitting in front of another player that fans should keep an eye on.
2. SS Adael Amador
Amador made his debut two seasons ago but hasn't found success at the Major League level. He's still young enough for the Rockies to hold optimism about his game, but it's important he takes advantage of all the opportunities given to him this spring.
Throughout his MLB career thus far, Amador is a -1.7 WAR player who holds a career batting average of .176. He made three errors last season in 309.1 innings played at second base and is looking to have some impact with the bat. If he looks comfortable at the plate today, that could be a sign pointing in the right direction.
3. 2B Willi Castro
One veteran to keep an eye on today has experience and has shown success in the MLB in his career. Willi Castro signed a two-year deal this offseason and will man second base today. His fielding won't be an issue, but his second half with the Chicago Cubs raised concerns with the bat in his hands
Slotted as the cleanup hitter today, if Castro comes out of the gates hot this spring, it will need to carry over into the regular season. It's shown in the past that it takes Castro about the first month to get hot at the plate, something the Rockies hope will change this go around.