Brenton Doyle Starts Spring Training Red-Hot in Rockies Rebound Win
After losing their spring training opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a close battle, the Colorado Rockies bounced back and secured their first victory of the spring. While it doesn't count toward their regular season record, this is a win the Rockies can be confident about throughout the rest of spring.
The leader of the pack for Colorado, getting them to victory, is two-time Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle. After a 2025 season that saw Doyle earn a 0.1 WAR, the center fielder knows it's time to step up if it means getting the Rockies back on track for their rebuild. He started his spring off on the right foot.
Recapping Doyle's First Spring Training Game
Batting leadoff for the Rockies, Doyle took the first pitch he saw and drove it to the outfield for a single, starting off his spring well. However, getting picked off at first base by the Diamondbacks catcher was how Doyle headed back to the bench. That positive start and negative outcome stayed with Doyle.
His second at-bat was more of a battle at the plate, and on the fifth pitch he saw, which was right down the middle, Doyle drove the ball into the outfield gap, clearing the bases and driving in Charlie Condon, Adael Amador, and Ryan Ritter.
This was the kind of clutch hitting the Rockies lacked last season, but it's promising to see the team progress well in this area through two games. His third at-bat of the game got the same result as his second, drilling another double into the gap and getting Ritter from first to third.
Going 3-for-3 with two doubles and scoring one run was the exact start to spring training games that Doyle needed. Now, as the Rockies turn their focus to the Texas Rangers, it wouldn't be surprising to see the center fielder take the day off.
Two seasons ago, Doyle stood out as one of the Rockies' homegrown players who could help lead them back to relevancy, hitting 23 home runs and hitting .260 at the plate. His defense wasn't poor last season, but given how he started his career, year four is a make-or-break year for the 27-year-old.
Luckily for Doyle, there are more experienced players he gets to play alongside this season in Colorado, such as Willi Castro and Edouard Julien, both brought in as free agents. Things are starting off well, but it needs to be consistent for the rest of the spring to get fans excited.