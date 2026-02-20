Rockies Roll Out Youth-Heavy Lineup in Spring Opener vs Diamondbacks
The Colorado Rockies take the field for the first time in 2026 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Cactus League today, February 20, at 3:10 pm ET. The lineup announced is giving several developing bats an early look.
After three seasons exceeding 100 losses, the Rockies are looking for a complete turnaround in almost every aspect. The development of young talent is one of the highlights of their focus.
While spring training results rarely carry long-term weight, for the Colorado team, it could indicate a choice to strongly evaluate their top priorities.
Senzatela Gets the Ball First
Right-hander Antonio Senzatela drawing the start is one of the more notable elements of today’s opener. The veteran will be working to re-establish his role within the organization.
Starting in 2022, Senzatela has struggled with a string of injuries. A torn ACL in 2022 started the problems. That was quickly followed by Tommy John surgery in 2023, which of course, cost him all of the 2023 season (played in two games) and all but three games in 2024. After returning to the mound in 2025, he was placed on the IL with a blister on his right middle finger.
His stats in 2025 were less than impressive. He logged 130 innings but struggled to a 6.65 ERA with a 1.84 WHIP. His showing today is likely to judge how far he has come and if he can regain the efficiency that once made him a reliable innings source.
The Rockies may have also chosen to give Senzatela the ball first in order to get a good look at him before he leaves for the World Baseball Classic where he will play for Team Venezuela.
Whether or not Senzatela ultimately slots into the rotation mix or turns into a multi-inning reliever role later this season, likely comes down to spring outings and the building blocks that come from what the team sees.
Youth Movement on Full Display
Behind Senzatela, the Rockies decided to roll out a lineup heavy on emerging and recently acquired talent which for fans should be a refreshing new look.
- CF Jake McCarthy
- SS Cole Carrigg
- RF Jordan Beck
- 2B Edouard Julien
- C Hunter Fulford
- 3B Kyle Karros
- 1B T.J. Rumfield
- LF Zac Veen
- DH Warming Bernabel Lopez
The group will have an emphasis on evaluating controllable position players. Beck and Veen are among the most important names on the lineup to monitor. Beck continues to push for everyday at-bats after flashing power potential at times.
In 2025 Beck found action in 148 games slashing .258/.317/.416 with an OPS of .733. He hit 16 home runs with 53 RBIs along with stealing 19 bases. He walked 43 times and struck out 174 times in 539 at-bats.
Veen is entering the season looking to build momentum following an uneven 2025 season. In a very limited MLB sample for the Rockies last year, Veen appeared in 12 games had 34 at -bats where he produced a batting average of .118, 2 RBIs and hit four home runs. At Triple-A Albuquerque he slashed .289/.354/.468 with 11 home runs, 59 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Carrigg remains one of the more intriguing young defenders in camp. His versatility and athleticism has drawn interest.
The newcomers to the team, Julien, Rumfield and McCarthy will have a chance to show what they can do to improve the overall team. Julien should be an immediate upgrade and be a major league contender for an everyday role. Rumfield will add first base depth and competition while McCarthy adds speed and left-handed balance.
What the Rockies Are Evaluating
More than anything, today is about information gathering. The team should be watching:
- Senzatela’s efficiency on the mound and a return to consistency.
- Beck’s quality of contact.
- Veen’s timing and plate discipline.
- Carrigg’s defensive comfort at shortstop.
- McCarthy’s ability to impact the overall game with speed.
These early Cactus League games rarely decide roster battles, but they certainly start shaping evaluations that will become much more important later in camp.