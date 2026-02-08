Rockies Surprisingly Still Claim Impressive MLB Single-Season Attendance Record
The Colorado Rockies seem to make headlines for all the wrong reasons these days, between hideous records and an inability to even come close to reaching the postseason. But it wasn't always that way.
That's not to say that the Rockies have ever won a World Series title — they haven't. But they did make an appearance in the Fall Classic in 2007 when they absorbed a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Despite their steady run that year, their attendance total only reached 2,376,250.
Considering how high their franchise record is, this is not a significant number.
Rockies Inaugural Year Set Records
If there's anything that can be said for the Colorado ballclub, it's that their fans are loyal to the core. This became clear during their inaugural year, 1993, when 4,483,350 fans attended their games throughout the season. This remains the highest attendance in the Major Leagues to date.
That year, there were an average of 55,350 fans per game at home, back when they played at Mile High Stadium. For reference, Coors Field, where they started playing in April 1995, has a maximum capacity of 46,891, but 50,144 with standing room.
After their first year, their attendance dropped to 3,281,511. However, they played nine consecutive seasons over the three million attendance threshold — a remarkable feat for any ballclub, but particularly for a new franchise.
Surprisingly, there have only been two times in history that the Rockies have dipped into the one to two million range: 2005 and 2021. Several notable teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, have previously spent consecutive years within that range, albeit they were established in the Major Leagues much earlier than Colorado.
These numbers were telling of the Rockies' fan base early on, and they still remain loyal to their struggling, but beloved, team. In 2025, they amassed 2,404,613 fans throughout the season.
Now, a drastic spike is unlikely to occur unless Colorado can kick itself into high gear. The Rockies have had a fairly quiet offseason compared to other teams, so it's unclear if they've put in enough work and made the necessary roster changes to propel them forward.
Regardless, fans are expected to pile into Coors Field as they usually do, and perhaps there will be a slight uptick in attendance this year. Bottom line, there's nowhere for the ballclub to go but up at this point. Will this be a comeback year for the Rockies?