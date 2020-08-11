Nolan Arenado Finally Swinging Like Nolan Arenado

On what was basically a night the Rockies and their fans would most likely wish they could erase from their memory, there was a promising development -- Nolan Arenado showed signs of being. ... well, Nolan Arenado.

Having struggled in the early going of the season, and being given the day off for Sunday's finale in Seattle, Arenado went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. Yes, the Rockies lost, 12-8, but they would like to think they can claim a victory with the revival of Arenado.

Face it, the Gold Glove-winning, All-Star third baseman has been in a season-long funk. He went into riding down the interestate -- a .184 average. He had as many hits against the Diamondbacks on Monday as he had in a combined 27 at-bats in the seven previous games he had appeared. Three of those four hits were home runs, but 23 empty at-bats just isn't Arenado.

But on Monday. ...

"I thought he had much better swings (Monday)," said manager Bud Black, "and much better takes. In the box, he looked like he was on time. That was a really good sign for Nolan."

A really good sign for the Rockies, too.

Just think, with the start Charlie Blackmon has had to this season, hitting ahead of Arenado in the lineup, where would the Rockies offense be if Arenado was off to just an ordinary beginning.

It's been enough of a struggle that Arenado even admitted that sitting on Sunday -- which is against his nature -- was a needed move.

"I hate sitting because I am not playing well enough," said Arenado. "But it (probably) helped me to get away from it. I hit off a tee a lilttle (Sunday) just to stay ready. I don't like days off, but I definitely need them at times, and it definitely helped me (Monday)."

Check out the Monday sequence:

-- 1st inning, doubled on a 3-1 pitch from D-backs starter Robbie Ray, moving Blackmon to third.

--3rd inning -- sacrifice fly on a 102 pitch from Ray.

--4th inning -- with Kevin Ginkel replaced Ray, Arenado greeted him with a first-pitch single, driviing in story and moving Blackmon to second.

--6th inning -- singled to left on a 2-2 pitch from Alex Young.

--And 9th inning -- after Blackmon led off with a single, Arenado lined a single to left.

Nice, but Arenado knows it's only a start.

He wasn't pounding his chest, which was evident when it was mentioned to him that he and Blackman, hitting 3-4 in the lineup, had four hits apiece in the game.

"That's the only thing I did similar to Charlie," said Arenado.

But then nobody has been similar to Blackmon so far this year.

After being held out of the bulk of Summer Camp because he had test positive of COVID-19, Blackmon went hitless in the first two games of the season, but since then . . . Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 14 games in which he has had 11 multi-hit games -- four hits on Monday, three hits in four games, and two hits in six.

"Unbelievable," said Arenado. "He and DJ (LeMahieu) are the best hitters I have played with. ... It's fun to watch him. He is control of the bat. There's not a lot of movement. There's still a lot of power. The zone you dream of is the one he is in right now.

"I'm trying to learn from him now. He stays in control. He never panics."

Now, it is not like Arenado panics.

But he did start to wonder, particularly hitting behind Blackmon.

"Charlie give me opportunity to drive him in, but I haven't done a good job with it," said Arenado. "Today was a good step. Thank God. I have to find a way to be more consistent."

Well, Arenado took the first step down that path on Monday.