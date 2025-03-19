Rodney Peete Insists He Had Noble Reason For Robbing Max Muncy of Foul Ball
Former USC and NFL quarterback Rodney Peete unexpectedly went viral during the Los Angeles Dodgers' second game of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Peete, a Dodgers fan and now a local Los Angeles radio host, was in attendance to watch the series with his wife, Holly Robinson-Peete. In the sixth inning, Peete caught a foul ball with a glove while robbing Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy of catching it for the out.
Peete later called into his radio show, AM 570 LA Sports, and said that he was just trying to protect him and his wife as he went to snatch the catch from Muncy.
"I've gotta tell you, Timmy, I was thinking of protecting my wife, Holly," Peete said. "That's all I was thinking about. Didn't really take a peek at Max coming and how close he was. We were sitting in the second row. It started curving back. The only thing I could think about was, 'I can let the ball hit her or me in the head so let me try and reach out and catch it.'"
Peete added that he didn't realize Muncy was that close to making the catch until he glanced up and saw the furious look on Muncy's face.
"Then I saw his face," Peete continued. "He was not happy. He looked at me like I was [Steve] Bartman from back in the day with the Cubs. Or the cat that tried to break Mookie [Betts's] arm in New York. He looked at me like he wanted blood, but it was actually pretty funny."
Thankfully for Peete, his foul catch did not prove costly. No runs were scored in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers went on to win 6-3.