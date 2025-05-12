Ronald Acuna Jr. Will Begin Braves' Rehab Assignment This Week
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is one step closer to making his long-awaited return to the field, as he is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday, May 13 in the Florida Complex Rookie League.
Depending how he does there, Acuña could be ready to jump up to Triple-A sometime soon after that, and then he would be cleared for the majors.
There is still not a set timeline on when Acuña could return to the Braves' lineup.
Acuña hasn't played since May 26, 2024, as he tore his left ACL and underwent surgery soon after. He missed the remainder of the 2024 season, then didn't compete during Spring Training this year. It was expected he wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, but the Braves would likely want him back as soon as they can.
The Braves currently sit third in the American League East with a 19-21 record.