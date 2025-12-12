Royals Finalizing Contract Extension With All-Star Infielder Maikel Garcia
The Royals have agreed to a five-year contract extension with All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal for Garcia runs through the 2030 season and contains a club option for 2031. Garcia won the American League Gold Glove at third base this season in addition to making his first All-Star appearance. Garcia hit .286 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs and 23 stolen bases while playing strong defense at third base.
Garcia is now locked in on the left side of the infield with star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the foreseeable future.
Kansas City finished the season 82-80, good for third in the AL Central, while missing out on the playoffs. With a Garcia extension checking off a significant offseason box for the franchise, the team will now head into 2026 with certainty on the left side of the infield.