SI

Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Included Popular Burger Chain at His Wedding

This looked like a fun addition to their wedding.

Madison Williams

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. runs the bases.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. runs the bases. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend Maggie Black last Saturday in Dallas.

It was a beautiful and lavish celebration for the couple, but Witt made sure to include a unique personal touch during the reception. The popular burger chain Whataburger, which originated in Texas and was brought to Kansas City thanks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had its own food station at the Texas native's wedding. However, the name was cleverly changed to "Wittaburger."

The special meal was donned the "No. 7 Wittaburger Jr.," paying homage to his number on the Royals.

Witt and his new wife posed in front of the personalized menu holding the iconic white and orange striped bag.

Witt's had a massive 2024 on and off the field. He helped lead the Royals to their first playoff run since 2015. Kansas City fell short to the New York Yankees in the AL Divisional Series. Witt finished second in AL MVP voting behind Yankees' Aaron Judge.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB