Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Included Popular Burger Chain at His Wedding
Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend Maggie Black last Saturday in Dallas.
It was a beautiful and lavish celebration for the couple, but Witt made sure to include a unique personal touch during the reception. The popular burger chain Whataburger, which originated in Texas and was brought to Kansas City thanks to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had its own food station at the Texas native's wedding. However, the name was cleverly changed to "Wittaburger."
The special meal was donned the "No. 7 Wittaburger Jr.," paying homage to his number on the Royals.
Witt and his new wife posed in front of the personalized menu holding the iconic white and orange striped bag.
Witt's had a massive 2024 on and off the field. He helped lead the Royals to their first playoff run since 2015. Kansas City fell short to the New York Yankees in the AL Divisional Series. Witt finished second in AL MVP voting behind Yankees' Aaron Judge.