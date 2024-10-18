SI

Scarlett Johansson Wore the Perfect Hat to Mets Game

Stephen Douglas

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost watching the Mets lose Game 4. / FS1 via @cjzero
The New York Mets hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. The celebrities were out again at Citi Field, but with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift busy, the premiere couple to be featured on the broadcast was Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

Jost, who grew up in Staten Island, is a Mets fan, which you can tell by the fact that he's wearing a Mets hat. However, Johansson, who is also from New York City, is a Yankees fan.

While her thoughts were probably in Cleveland where her favorite team was losing in extra innings, she at least compromised with her own hat choice.

That's right. She didn't wear a Mets hat, but she did wear a MET hat. As in Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's unclear if this was intentional, ironic, or accidentally iconic, but anyone who noticed appreciated the choice of headwear.

With both New York teams losing on Thursday, it must have been a dour evening at the Jost-hansson home.

