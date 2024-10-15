Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Shared a Sweet High-Five in Yankees-Guardians Game 1
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended Game 1 of the American League championship series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Monday night. The world's most famous couple decided to skip a private showing of Monday Night Football and instead braved the elements with thousands of fans to see the Yankees take a 1-0 lead with a 5-2 win at Yankee Stadium.
Swift and Kelce sat next to Jerrod Carmichael but still found some alone time for couples stuff like high fives and holding hands.
What a coup for Major League Baseball. After watching the NFL get all the Taylor Swift-related headlines and ratings for the last year Swift decided to show up for some October baseball. And she brought Jason Kelce's brother. Between this and the Guardians dropping the first game of the series Rob Manfred couldn't ask for a better night.
Swift doesn't resume the Eras Tour for another month so there's a chance she could just keep attending baseball games right through the World Series. Kelce might have to miss a few games, but that's his own fault for not asking for the time off work.