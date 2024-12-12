Scott Boras Deflected Question About Juan Soto's Other Suitors As Only He Can
Scott Boras did his job this offseason.
The durable sports agent helped client Juan Soto land an astonishing 15-year, $765 million contract to become the next right fielder for the New York Mets. Thursday was a day of celebration in that regard, as the Mets introduced the player they hope will serve as a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
New York's celebratory mood, however, could not discourage Boras from responding to a question about Soto's other suitors with a classic Boras-ism.
"When you're at a wedding, you don't talk about the bridesmaids," Boras said of the New York Yankees, Soto's old team, and other squads.
The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays were all reputed contenders for Soto's services.
In the end, however, the Mets outbid them all. All that's left to do is see if they can win the elusive World Series title that justifies it.