SI

Scott Boras Deflected Question About Juan Soto's Other Suitors As Only He Can

Thursday was a victory lap for one of sports' most influential agents.

Patrick Andres

Steve Cohen, David Stearns, Juan Soto and Scott Boras at the Mets' press conference introducing Soto on Dec. 12, 2024.
Steve Cohen, David Stearns, Juan Soto and Scott Boras at the Mets' press conference introducing Soto on Dec. 12, 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Scott Boras did his job this offseason.

The durable sports agent helped client Juan Soto land an astonishing 15-year, $765 million contract to become the next right fielder for the New York Mets. Thursday was a day of celebration in that regard, as the Mets introduced the player they hope will serve as a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

New York's celebratory mood, however, could not discourage Boras from responding to a question about Soto's other suitors with a classic Boras-ism.

"When you're at a wedding, you don't talk about the bridesmaids," Boras said of the New York Yankees, Soto's old team, and other squads.

The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays were all reputed contenders for Soto's services.

In the end, however, the Mets outbid them all. All that's left to do is see if they can win the elusive World Series title that justifies it.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB