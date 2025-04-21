Seagull With Hot Dog Becomes Instant Baseball Icon at Chicago Cubs Game
Take me out to the ballgame.
In this story:
Anything can happen in baseball. On Easter Sunday, one of those things did.
As the Chicago Cubs hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, a seagull hit the jackpot, grabbing itself a full hot dog as it cruised across the stadium.
Getty photographer Griffin Quinn also hit the jackpot, as he captured a brilliant image of the bird, with the dog, in flight.
Baseball fans on social media had fun with the bizarre moment.
How can you not be romantic about baseball?
