Seagull With Hot Dog Becomes Instant Baseball Icon at Chicago Cubs Game

Take me out to the ballgame.

Tyler Lauletta

A seagull eats a hot dog at Wrigley Field.
A seagull eats a hot dog at Wrigley Field. / Griffin Quinn/Getty Images
Anything can happen in baseball. On Easter Sunday, one of those things did.

As the Chicago Cubs hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, a seagull hit the jackpot, grabbing itself a full hot dog as it cruised across the stadium.

Getty photographer Griffin Quinn also hit the jackpot, as he captured a brilliant image of the bird, with the dog, in flight.

Baseball fans on social media had fun with the bizarre moment.

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

