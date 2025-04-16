Five Weird MLB Moments You Might Have Missed on Tuesday Night
Ah, baseball. The Infinite Monkey Theorum of American sport.
There are so many baseball games played every year, that eventually, every possible moment, however wild, will be discovered. Some days, those odd moments stack up as if catching momentum off of one another. Tuesday was one of those days.
Take a look below at some of the weird baseball you might have missed while watching the NBA play-in tournament.
1. Rays and Red Sox Get Delayed by the Worst Sound Ever
No, seriously, this sound is awful. Click that link if you dare.
Apparently, something went wrong with the stadium speaker, and the baseball was delayed for nearly a minute as everyone was forced to sit through the aggrevating BEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP of angry electronics. Living in the future is terrible.
2. Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez Hits RBI Double, His Own Helmet Off
It was the type of at-bat that kids dream of growing up.
With the New York Yankees trailing the Kansas City Royals 2–1, two outs, and the bases loaded, outfielder Jasson Dominguez stepped up to the plate and let out a mighty swing.
Sure, he slammed himself so hard in the back of the head with his own bat that he knocked his own contact lenses out, but he also cleared the bases with an unlikely double, giving the Yankees a 4–2 lead that would hold for the rest of the game.
It’s not often you see a highlight and a lowlight in the same swing.
3. Alburquerque Isotopes Get Three Runs Out of Bases-Loaded Walk
No look at the wild world of professional baseball would be complete without a dip into the minor leagues.
The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies Triple-A affiliate, pulled off a stunning bit of base-running, turning a bases-loaded walk into three runs. After the first run walked home, the runner that had advanced to third caught his opponent sleeping and stole home. That led to a bad throw to third base to try and catch another advancing runner, who was then also able to make it home on an error.
The ultimate result? Pitcher Omar Cruz left the game with an unblemished 0.00 ERA, despite three runs getting across home thanks to one compounding mistake. That’s why they call it the beautiful game.
4. Cardinals' Erick Fedde Unlocks the Matrix
Not the strangest play you’ll see, but one heckuva highlight here. When Astros right fielder Cam Smith sent an absolute bullet right back at Fedde on the mound, the Cardinals pitcher flashed his glove and came out with an unreal grab.
He capped off the impressive bit of defense by throwing to first base to complete the double play. While the Astros would ultimately win the game 2–0, Fedde can take comfort in the fact that his defense probably saved him from a pretty big bruise.
5. Detroit Tigers Go Off the Back for an Out
Closing out our grab bag is the Detroit Tigers. With the Milwaukee Brewers at the plate and threatening to extend their lead in the seventh inning, first baseman Spencer Torkelson fielded a ground ball and threw to second base.
While that throw hit Brewers second baseman Brian Turang in the back, the Tigers stayed with the play, with shortstop Trey Sweeney tracking the ball off of the back bounce and making the catch before Turang slid into the bag.
Folks, that’s baseball.