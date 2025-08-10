Severe Flooding Outside Brewers' Ballpark Leaves Parking Situation in Flux on Sunday
Severe flooding outside of American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday night left the parking situation for Sunday's series finale between the Brewers and Mets in flux.
Early Sunday morning in Milwaukee, following the Brewers' 7-4 victory in the second game of the weekend series, downpours and flooding left the parking lots outside of the stadium in total disarray.
Sunday afternoon's 2:10 p.m. ET contest is being played as scheduled, but several parking lots and access roads around the stadium remain closed.
The Brewers issued a statement to WISN in Milwaukee on Sunday addressing the ongoing situation.
"Fans with tickets and/or prepaid parking passes who are unable to attend the game [on Sunday] will receive a credit on their account for the value of their tickets and parking to use towards any Brewers 2025 regular season home game."
Milwaukee is an MLB-best 72-44 entering Sunday, and holds a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.