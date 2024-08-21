MLB Players With 40-Home Run, 40-Stolen Base Seasons As Shohei Ohtani Nears Mark
Since he entered MLB back in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has been one of the best power-speed threats in the big leagues. But Ohtani, who is a full-time hitter as he recovers from major surgery in his pitching elbow last September, has taken his power-speed combo to the next level in 2024.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is poised to join one of the most exclusive groups in baseball history: the 40-40 club.
How rare is the 40-Home Run, 40-Stolen Base Club?
Extremely rare. But let's put it into perspective.
Reaching the 20-home run, 20-stolen base mark is a very impressive achievement, yet it's more common than you think. In 2023 alone, FanGraphs tracked nearly 20 players reaching these marks, perhaps due in part to MLB's rule changes on base size and pitcher pickoff moves.
Making the jump to the 30-30 club, which Ohtani joined for the first time earlier this season, is significantly harder. In the history of MLB, only 47 players have ever compiled 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.
Of over 20,000 players that have played professional baseball dating back to 1876, only five have managed to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a single season. That's how rare it is.
Ohtani, as of August 21, is sitting at 39 home runs and 38 stolen bases. As he nears the mark, here are the five players in MLB history who have achieved a 40-40 season.
Players to Record Home Runs, 40 Stolen Bases in Single Season in MLB History
Player
Team
Year
Jose Canseco
Oakland Athletics
1988
Barry Bonds
San Francisco Giants
1996
Alex Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners
1998
Alfonso Soriano
Washington Nationals
2006
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Atlanta Braves
2023
As you can see from the table above, former Athletics slugger Jose Canseco founded the 40-40 club back in 1988. Until Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. achieved the feat during his National League MVP-winning campaign in 2023, it had been 17 years since a player had produced 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases.
Let's take a brief dive into each of these seasons.
Jose Canseco, 1988
Canseco, regarded at the time as one of the best prospects since Willie Mays, made his MLB debut in 1985 and was an immediate power-speed threat, collecting 69 home runs and 31 stolen bases in his first three seasons. But Canseco wanted more.
According to The Los Angeles Times, he predicted he would become the first player in MLB history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season in April of 1988. Canseco, 23 at the time, made himself look like a prophet, belting 42 homers and swiping 40 bags to win the American League MVP award.
Barry Bonds, 1996
Before Bonds suspiciously ballooned in size and became embroiled in baseball's steroid scandal, he was a premier power-speed threat, just like his father Bobby. In fact, the elder Bonds, who authored five 30-30 seasons in his MLB career, twice flirted with the 40-40 club, once in 1973 (39 HRs, 43 SBs) and another time in 1977 (37 HRs, 41 SBs).
Barry, after racking up three 30-30 seasons in his career, became just the second player in MLB history-at the time-to reach the mark, recording 42 homers and 40 steals at 31 years old.
Alex Rodriguez, 1998
While baseball fans were enthralled with the great home run chase between sluggers Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in the summer of 1998, then-Seattle Mariners star shortstop Alex Rodriguez was busy making baseball history of his own. Rodriguez, perhaps one of the most talented prospects ever, debuted at age 18 and played his first full MLB season at 20 years old.
At the age of 22, A-Rod crushed 42 homers and stole 46 bases to become just the third-and still the youngest-member of the 40-40 club in '98.
Alfonso Soriano, 2006
Soriano burst onto the scene with the New York Yankees, producing a pair of 30-30 seasons in two of his first three campaigns in the majors, accomplishing the feat once again during his tenure with the Texas Rangers.
In December of 2005 the 30-year-old Soriano was dealt to the Washington Nationals. The veteran infielder, who had largely played only second base up to that point in his career, bickered with then-Nationals general manager Jim Bowden over playing in the outfield.
Soriano reluctantly acquiesced, and then went out and produced one of the greatest seasons in baseball history, collecting 46 homers and 41 stolen bases.
Ronald Acuna Jr., 2023
Acuna wasted no time announcing himself as a legitimate threat to join the 40-40 club, as he belted 41 homers and stole 37 bases in just his second MLB season at the age of 21 back in 2019. The pandemic-shortened '20 season and a torn ACL in his right knee in '21 effectively robbed him of the next three seasons.
But healthy again in '23, Acuna produced an astonishing year, clubbing 41 homers while stealing 73 bases. The Atlanta Braves outfielder is the only player in MLB history to reach 40-plus homers and 70-plus steals in a season.
Shohei Ohtani Poised to Join 40-40 Club Faster Than Any Player
Ohtani is closing in on the 40-40 club with nine games left to play in August. For perspective, the likes of Canseco, Bonds, Rodriguez, Soriano and Acuna all accomplished the feat in the final handful of games of their individual seasons, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
After 124 games played, Ohtani is sitting at 39 homers and 38 stolen bases. Barring an extended slump or an injury, Ohtani is almost certainly going to join the 40-40 club in far fewer games than any of the five players who have achieved the feat.
That puts Ohtani in position to potentially enter another statistical stratosphere.
Could Shohei Ohtani Become the Founder of the 50-50 Club?
No player has ever hit 50 home runs and stolen 50 bases in a season. But, until Ohtani's 2024 season, no player has mathematically even had the chance to do so.
But, with 35 games-the rest of August and all of September-remaining in the season, Ohtani is one strong month away from authoring the best power-speed season baseball has ever seen.
Here's a table with some food for thought.
Ohtani's Home Run/Stolen Base Totals by Month in 2024
Month
Home Runs
Stolen Bases
March (6 games)
0
1
April
7
4
May
7
8
June
12
3
July
6
12
August (In progress)
7
9
Ohtani would need to at least maintain the steady pace he's kept up all year in the month of September to reach the mind-boggling 50-50 mark.
So you're saying there's a chance?
That it's even a remote possibility is a testament to Ohtani's true greatness. Ever since he entered MLB in 2018, Ohtani has pushed the limits of what's been possible on a baseball diamond.
If and when he joins the 40-40 club and if he pushes for an unthinkable 50-50 season, Ohtani will be once again leaving the jaws of every baseball fan on the floor.