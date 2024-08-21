MLB Players With 40-Home Run, 40-Stolen Base Seasons As Shohei Ohtani Nears Mark

Shohei Ohtani has 39 HR & 38 SB



this is his 124th game



if you were wondering…



games played to reach 40-40 club:



2006 Alfonso Soriano: 147

1988 Jose Canseco: 151

2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 152

1998 Alex Rodriguez: 153

1996 Barry Bonds: 158