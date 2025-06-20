Shohei Ohtani Was All Class Playing Peacemaker After Dodgers-Padres Got Heated
Tensions boiled over between NL West rivals last night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres clearing the benches after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit in the elbow with a pitch in the top of the ninth inning.
With San Diego holding a 5–0 lead at the time of the HBP, it’s no surprise the Padres thought the pitch was a bit out of hand, regardless of how much intent was really behind the throw. Things got so heated that managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt had to be separated from each other.
After Tatis got bopped in the top of the inning, the Padres got a bit of revenge in the bottom half, with Shohei Ohtani eating a 3–0 fastball in the shoulder from San Diego reliever Robert Suarez.
But rather than let things continue to escalate, Ohtani took control of the situation and got everyone settled down a bit.
First, he waved off his teammates in the dugout, who were all bracing to run out and confront the Padres for a second time.
Then, after taking first base, Ohtani briefly walked over to the Padres' dugout and appeared to address those who were willing to listen.
The announcers in the booth were rightfully floored by Ohtani’s display of sportsmanship.
Not only was this an exceptionally classy move on Ohtani’s part, but it was also a decisive blow in the battle the Dodgers and Padres were waging against each other on Thursday night.
Anyone can throw a fastball at another player to avenge the fastball that hit their teammate. But going over to the last to fire a shot and politely bringing things down a notch is a truly devastating blow.
We don’t know what Ohtani said in the moment, but it’s clear he’s a guy you want in your corner when trouble is brewing, no matter which way the trouble winds up going.