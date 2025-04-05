Shohei Ohtani’s Bold Steal Attempt Thwarted by Phillies Catcher’s Perfect Throw
The Los Angeles Dodgers suddenly don't look so invincible.
The reigning World Series champs were dealt their first loss of the MLB season Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, suffering a 3-2 defeat on a dramatic game-ending call.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, usually one to step up in big moments, stepped just a little too late during a risky base-running decision in the eighth inning. Ohtani, who recorded a stunning 93.7% stolen base success rate last year, was looking to steal second with two outs and Mookie Betts at the plate.
Ohtani had so far racked up 30 straight steals without getting caught, but that streak ended against Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who was on top of his game Friday night.
Not the wisest decision there from the three-time MVP.
It was a 1.81 pop time for Realmuto, who underwent knee surgery last season but clearly still boasts a powerful and accurate arm.
"The Ohtani one surprised me a little bit just because Mookie was hitting," Realmuto told reporters after the win.
Realmuto would help the Phillies clinch the win with another clutch throw to shortstop Trea Turner to gun down Dodgers pinch-runner Chris Taylor trying to steal second base in the ninth.