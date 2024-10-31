Shohei Ohtani Couldn't Wait to Try One New Thing During Dodgers' Celebration
Shohei Ohtani found a perfect way to wrap up his historic 2024 MLB season—by winning the World Series in his first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani was everything the Dodgers and their fans hoped he would be when they signed him to a $700 million deal last offseason. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season and while he was banged up in the last few games of the World Series, he did more than enough in the postseason to help lead the Dodgers to a title.
Ohtani had fun celebrating his first championship. He joined the FOX Sports postgame show moments after the game and told the crew there was one thing he was looking forward to trying for the first time—a cigar.
What a legend.
Ohtani could have an even more impressive season next year when he's able to return to pitching after not being able to take the mound this year following major elbow surgery in Sept. 2023.