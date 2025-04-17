Shohei Ohtani Crushed a Baseball, Then Was Attacked by Its Brother
Baseballs were not happy with Shohei Ohtani after what he did during the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.
Leading off against Rockies righthander German Marquez, Ohtani got a 1-2 knucklecurve right down broadway and absolutely crushed the ball, sending it to the back row of seats in the right-field bleachers at Dodger Stadium, almost completely out of the ballpark. The dinger, which was clubbed at 111 MPH and traveled 448 feet, tied the game at 1–1.
Here's the Dodgers star's impressive blast, courtesy of MLB's account on X.
Other baseballs saw what Ohtani did to their brethren and took action. Moments later, as the Dodgers star was sitting in the dugout, a foul ball came racing towards him and hit him on the back, to his astonishment.
Since the 2021 season, Ohtani has won three MVP awards. During that span, he ranks third in average exit velocity, second in hard-hit rate and has belted 183 home runs, second to only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
It's no wonder that baseballs are plotting their revenge against Ohtani.